Nationally, Pride Month is celebrated in June. But in Reno, the celebration is in July, as part of Artown. Northern Nevada Pride 2022 is happening this Saturday, July 23 in Downtown Reno. It's something organizers say gets bigger every year.
"Every single year," said Marketing Director YeVonne Allen. "Even last year we sort of maxed out on space here at Wingfield park; we had over 15,000 people! So this year we've expanded so we're all the way down 1st Street all the way to Ralston Street."
The parade will start at 5th and Virginia and go underneath the arch and over the Virginia Street bridge to the festival at Wingfield Park. Everyone is welcome here.
"The message we want to spread with Northern Nevada Pride is one of unity, community, and inclusion," Allen said. "We really want the Northern Nevada community to come together, have a wonderful day with our LGBTQIA+ community, our allies and our business partners."
The parade is free and the festival is a $5 donation. It's a fundraiser for Our Center.
"That's the local LGBTQIA+ community center," Allen said. "And it didn't have a location ten years ago, so the big thing was we needed fundraisers, cool events to be able to donate to Our Center so they can open a brick and mortar space, and now they have. So at 1745 South Wells Avenue Our Center exists, so anyone can walk in, have community and have resources."
It's an idea that started with a few friends over pizza and beer a decade ago, and the all-volunteer staff continues to put on an event they're proud of.
"The best part is probably around 1 p.m. when it's just jam-packed with people," Allen said. "Everyone is very bright in their outfits, everyone is having a wonderful time. It's the best feeling, especially right here on Arlington Avenue, standing in the middle and looking up and down it shows what pride is, and you can really feel that you are proud."
Full schedule at https://northernnevadapride.org/