...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Gusts for wind prone areas up to 65 mph are possible
with ridge gusts around 100 mph.
* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties,
Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden
Area, Northern Washoe County and Mono County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust and strong crosswinds may make travel difficult
on north-south oriented roads. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
&&