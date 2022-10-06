Nightly lane and shoulder closures will begin on October 9 on U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reconstructs an existing walking and biking path for enhanced mobility and safety.
Nighttime lane and shoulder closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road in eastern Carson City.
Business access will remain available, and at least one lane in each direction of the highway will remain open.
Work zone speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph.
While most travel delays will be minor, drivers should allow extra travel time if driving in the area. Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway using existing crosswalks.
The existing asphalt path on the southern side of U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road will be reconstructed as a concrete shared use pathway featuring improved ramps.
The new 10-foot wide path will enhance access and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and others traveling between residential areas and local businesses in eastern Carson City.
The path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all. In 2021, NDOT resurfaced approximately two miles of this section of U.S. 50 between Asphalt Drive and Nichols Lane.
NDOT also previously installed an electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons on U.S. 50 near Silver State Street, allowing pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic to more safely cross the highway.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.