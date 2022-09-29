Work on Sparks Blvd. Project Continues, Expect Lane and Ramp Closures

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction and paving operations on the Sparks Blvd. Project.
Crews will be working Friday night (September 30) starting at 4 p.m. through Saturday morning at 6 a.m.
During this time, lane closures will occur on Sparks Blvd between Lincoln Way and I-80. One lane will remain open in each direction.
Drivers can expect slow-moving traffic and delays through the work zone. Use of alternative routes are encouraged.
- Starting Friday, September 30, at 6 p.m. the I-80 eastbound off ramp from Sparks Blvd. will be CLOSED. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Vista Blvd.
- Starting Friday, September 30, at 9 p.m. the I-80 westbound on ramp will be CLOSED. Traffic will be detoured to Vista Blvd. and McCarran Blvd.
The northbound ramp will remain open. All ramps will be reopened by 6 a.m. Saturday, October 1.
About the Sparks Blvd. Project, Phase One:
Phase one of the Sparks Blvd. Project includes the segment of Sparks Blvd. between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. Once completed, this phase will add roadway capacity by restriping the existing right-of-way to three lanes in each direction. It will also increase safety and accessibility and will improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
Construction on Phase one of the project is anticipated to be complete in spring of 2023, weather permitting. Phase one of the Sparks Blvd. Project represents an approximately $12 million investment in our community.