Today, Dec. 16, SCHEELS donated dozens of toys for children staying in Renown Children’s Hospital.

This was the fourth consecutive year that SCHEELS has collected toy donations from community members to donate to Renown Children’s Hospital.

This week, Renown Children’s Hospital remained busy caring for a high volume of pediatric patients with respiratory illness including RSV, flu and COVID-19.

1:40 Renown's Pediatric ICU, ER Full With Children With RSV Pediatric doctors say hospitals usually fill up during the winter months with RSV cases.

Renown says the pediatric ER is seeing about 100 patients every day and pediatric units have been typically full.

Renown reminds everyone to stay home when sick, wash hands frequently and get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.