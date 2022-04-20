Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies issued 80 citations and pulled over 79 drivers as part of a statewide Joining Forces event held in April.
From April 1st through April 11th, the WCSO joined regional law enforcement agencies for a high-intensity traffic enforcement campaign aimed at reducing distracted driving.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies assigned to this effort initiated a total 79 traffic stops. Although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the subsequent investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.
Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office issued 52 speeding violations, 16 distracted driving violations during the Joining Forces event in April.
They also issued one violation for a pedestrian at fault, made two unrelated arrests, and 11 other citations.
The next Joining Forces campaign is already underway. It focuses on pedestrian safety and runs through April 25th.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report)