December 26, 2022:
A man who is connected to a murder case in 2016 is out of Washoe County Jail after posting bail.
Robert Eikelberger had been in custody since December 15 after Reno Police were granted a warrant of arrest stemming from a Grand Jury Indictment in the murder case of Sierra Ceccarelli.
December 19, 2022:
A Washoe County judge has set bail at $1 million for a man connected to a 2016 Reno murder case.
46-year-old Robert Eikelberger pleaded not guilty last Friday to allegedly killing Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016.
He was initially arrested in 2018, but the case was transferred to Lyon County because Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks had extended family loosely related to Eikelberger.
At that time, Lyon County DA’s office decided not to file charges.
Then last week, he was taken back into custody after Reno Police was granted a warrant of arrest.
DECEMBER 15, 2022:
The Reno Police Department was granted a warrant of arrest stemming from a Grand Jury Indictment of Robert Eikelberger.
They have taken Eikelberger into custody without incident for the murder of Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016 (see below).
This came after the case was transferred to Lyon County in 2018 when it was realized the Washoe County DA is loosely related to the defendant in the case.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. You can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com
ORIGINAL STORY, FEBRUARY 26, 2018:
The Lyon County District Attorney announced Friday that they have decided not to file charges in the open murder case of Sierra Ceccarelli at this time.
The statement reads:
After reviewing the reports and information related to the case, the Lyon County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges in the case at this time. This does not preclude further review or consideration of the case at a later date.
The Lyon County District Attorney’s Office, Washoe County District Attorney’s Office and Reno Police Department are not in a position to discuss the facts of the case or the status of the investigation at this time, other than to confirm that an investigation into the matter continues.
Release of information related to a pending investigation may compromise the integrity of the investigation. It is also necessary that all of these agencies protect the rights of the victim and the victim’s family, and all persons involved in the case. For all these reasons, additional information regarding the facts and status of the investigation cannot be provided at this time.
According to documents obtained from the Reno Police Department, the crime happened at a home in South Reno, where police responded to a 911 call the night of December 9th, 2016.
When officers arrived, they found Sierra Ceccarelli shot dead inside the home, and the 41-year-old suspect, Robert Eikelberger, standing outside in the driveway.
According to the arrest report, Eikelberger told police he didn't know the woman and said she shot herself. Police noted Eikelberger was making odd statements and told officers he was drunk.
Responding police immediately noticed several things they found suspicious, including the placement of the gun near the woman's body and physical signs that she had been dead for longer than Eikelberger claimed.
With a search warrant, officers found a store receipt from earlier that day, where officers later reviewed surveillance video that showed the victim and suspect together. Police also reviewed the victim's cell phone records, which showed fourteen 911 calls made just a few hours before police responded to the home. None of those calls were completed.
Autopsy and forensic results received in the fall of 2017 brought new evidence to light. The results showed the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted and that gunshot residue was ultimately found on Eikelberger's clothing.
Just a few months later, on February 23, 2018, Eikelberger was finally behind bars. The suspect was originally booked into Washoe County Jail, but was released last week when the case was transferred to Lyon County.
Reno police arrested Reno resident Robert Paul Eikelberger for the December 9th, 2016 homicide of 29-year-old Sierra Ceccarelli.
Washoe County DA Chris Hicks has extended family that is loosely related to family of the defendant.
There is no direct relationship however the DA's office says it did not want to take any chances with a potential conflict of interest.