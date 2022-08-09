The Nevada Day Board of Directors has announced that Nevada Supreme Court Justice Miriam Shearing has been selected as the grand marshal of the 2022 'Carnivál on the Comstock' Nevada Day Parade.
“We are thrilled Miriam Shearing agreed to be our Grand Marshal,” stated Brooke Santina, Nevada Day Executive Director. “Ms. Shearing served 36 years on the bench, bettering the lives of Nevadans through our justice system. She’s full of Nevada’s trailblazing spirit. We are so proud to honor her. She’s a perfect fit.”
Shearing moved to Nevada in 1969 and became a justice of the peace in Clark County. In 1983, she became the first woman District Court Judge and in 1992 was elected to the Nevada Supreme Court, later to become Chief Justice, all female firsts.
The 2022 Nevada Day parade is scheduled for October 29 moving from north to south along Carson Street in Carson City. It starts at 10:00 am however, Nevada Day hosts many other activities such as rock drilling, beard contests and more!