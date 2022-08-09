Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Washoe County through 615 PM PDT... At 521 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sutcliffe, or 8 miles southwest of Pyramid Lake, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, choppy waters on Pyramid Lake, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pyramid Lake, Sutcliffe, Nixon, Sand Pass, The Needle Rocks, Tohakum Peak and Dogskin Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Pyramid Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH