Many government offices will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of Independence Day.
All City of Reno recreation facilities and indoor pools will also be closed on July 4. Outdoor pools (Idlewild and Traner) will be open during regular hours. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.
The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:
• For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1.
• For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677). Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) would like to remind residents that the use of any fireworks in Reno and Washoe County are illegal, and unsafe.
--
Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the July Fourth holiday.
The following county offices will be closed:
- Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno.
- All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us.
- Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Pet redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4.
- Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable, and Wadsworth Justice Court
- The Second Judicial District Court
- The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
- The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – all administrative offices are closed
- Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
- Washoe County Health District – Clinical services
- Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
The following county offices will be open:
The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fictitious firm names, notary bond filings and marriage licenses.
--
The RTC’s RIDE and FlexRIDE transit services will be on a Sunday schedule on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of Independence Day. RTC Regional Connector will not operate. For route and schedule information, check rtcwashoe.com.
The RTC’s administrative offices and RTC Customer Service will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is offering free transit service to the community on its RAPID Lincoln Line (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Route 11 (4 p.m. to midnight) to attend Star Spangled Sparks on Monday, July 4, 2022. These RTC transit routes will drop event goers off at RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Victorian Square near The Nugget Casino Resort. Both transit routes also serve RTC 4TH STREET STATION in downtown Reno.
For route and schedule information, check rtcwashoe.com.