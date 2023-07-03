As we have been reporting, the Washoe County Animal Shelter and local pet adoption agencies are struggling to make space for incoming dogs and cats.
On Monday, the City of Reno, Nevada Humane Society, Washoe County Regional Animal Services, and the Reno Fire Department partnered up to spread awareness of the crucial need.
As we know, the crisis is worsened during Fourth of July fireworks when pets get scared and run away.
The Nevada Humane Society and and Animal Control report they are running at about 90% capacity.
So on Monday the agencies came together to raise the alarm, and offer services that will keep animals from getting lost and being euthanized.
'We're having a special adoption event where all fees are waived. We're inviting people to bring down their animals and check for microchipping. We're also offering free tags through animal services, and a special beef cake calendar from our firefighters," said Reno City Council Member and Washoe County Animal Advisory Board Char Naomi Duerr.
With the fireworks that come with July 4th, the humane society is offering free micro-chipping and tagging.
"Fourth of July is the number one time of year that nationally thousands of animals break out of their yards, get scared from the fireworks, and go missing," said Nevada Humane Society Interim CEO Jerleen Bryant.
Runaway pets only add to the overburdened shelter system.
"If an animal comes in with ID whether it's a microchip or an external ID or any kind of identification on their collar, it's a tool in efficiency in really getting the pets reunited," said Regional Animal Services Director Shyanne Schull.
The Reno Fire Department ramps up this time of year responding to all kinds of emergencies. They're doing anything to reduce the number of calls.
"The fireworks can frighten animals, give them a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress, and the animals will often run away. And, that's why we're here to support the event today," said Reno Fire Department Chief Dave Cochran.
The humane society also offers a foster program, which greatly relieves the system. There are currently about 400 animals being fostered right now.
Reno resident Sierra Sanchez saw the news articles about how the shelters are maxed out, so she went to the humane society on Monday to help out.
"I wanted to help foster animals because I have two of my own, so I don't know if I can truly adopt, but fostering I can help until the find a home, or forever home. Anyways, so they don't have to stay in cages or be euthanized or any of that stuff," said Reno resident Sierra Sanchez.
The Nevada Humane Society and Animal Services reminds people to update the addresses on their pets microchips and tags if they have moved.
The Reno Fire Department offers a "Firefighters and Kittens" calendar with proceeds going to helping homeless animals.