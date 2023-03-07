(March 7, 2023)
The Central Nevada Health District has named Dr. Antonina Capurro as its first administrator.
During a special meeting held on March 2, 2023, the board voted to approve Dr. Capurro’s contract to lead the new district. She will officially begin on March 20, 2023.
“Dr. Capurro has exactly the experience, education, and relationships necessary to lead our new health district,” said Caleb Cage, interim administrator of the Central Nevada Health District. “County and city leaders have delivered an incredibly important opportunity to provide public health services to rural Nevadans through the establishment of the Central Nevada Health District and I am excited to see how the opportunity grows under Dr. Capurro’s leadership.”
---------------------------------------------------------
(Dec. 9, 2022) Rural communities in Nevada will soon have their own Health District.
The creation of the Central Nevada Health District and Central Nevada Health District Board of Health was approved by the State of Nevada Board of Health on December 2, 2022, in accordance with NRS 439.370.
This is the third Health District approved in the State of Nevada and the first to serve rural communities.
The district met on December 8 in Churchill County Commission Chambers to swear in and elect its officers, receive ethics training, approve bylaws, consider approval of interlocal agreements for contractual services, establish interim policies and procedures and consider job descriptions for positions to be hired.
The health district will fully implement services starting July 1, 2023 with public health preparedness, disease investigation, public health nursing, environmental health and disease prevention in Churchill County, Mineral County, Pershing County, City of Fallon and through interlocal agreement with Eureka County, until legislatively able to join as a full member.
Board members include:
- Churchill County – Jim Barbee, County Manager & Shannon Ernst, County Social Services Director
- Mineral County – Cassie Hall, County Commissioner & Denise Ferguson, Administrator, Mt. Grant General Hospital
- Pershing County – Larry Rackley, County Commissioner & Tyson McBride, Pershing County Physician Center
- City of Fallon – Kenny Tedford, Mayor & Bob Erickson, Chief of Staff
- Medical Representative – Justin Heath, DO
Staff members are:
- Caleb Cage, Interim Administrator
- Tedd McDonald, M.D., Interim Health Officer
- Marena Works, Consultant, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
The idea to form this district originated during the COVID-19 pandemic when Churchill County began providing testing and vaccine services to surrounding rural communities.
NRS 439.370 allows for the creation of a health district by the joining of two or more counties or two or more cities or towns within a county.
Small, dispersed, and diverse populations in rural communities coupled with inadequate financial resources have traditionally limited services offered to these areas. However, by leveraging those funds with other counties, this expands the available resources creating a workable and efficient health department.