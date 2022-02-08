Several states are removing their mask mandates, including California and Oregon. California's mask mandate for public, indoor places will expire on February 16 but unvaccinated people will still have to wear masks. Oregon's is set to lift no later than March 31.
"I think that Nevada should be doing the same thing," Tracey Heredia, Reno resident said. "I don't think the masks are necessary. They don't really do what they're supposed to do and it's been long enough. We need to get back to normal."
Nevada's mask requirement is on a county-by-county basis and aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask guidelines that depend on transmission rate. All of Nevada's counties have high or substantial risk, so every county has the mask requirement for indoor, public spaces. Transmission rates have to be low or moderate for the mandate to lift. That would require two straight weeks with less than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and less than eight percent test positivity rate.
"I think the mask mandates should stick around until we're really done with this mess," Neil Linden, Reno resident said.
Nevada's deaths and hospitalizations are dropping but they are still high. An average of 14 Nevadans are dying of COVID-related illnesses every day over the last two weeks. Washoe County has reported 80 deaths in 2022, alone.
"The death rate is still high and why not keep it going until the doctors and scientists tell us not to do it anymore," Linda Galloway, Reno resident said.
Others point out that the percent of deaths compared to total cases is lower compared to what it was in previous surges. Omicron has infected more than previous variants but severe illness and death are less likely.
"I feel safe," Kara Sommer, Fallon resident said. "I'm vaccinated, fully. I have my booster. I'm just ready to kind of see people again and move on, move forward."
"I've been positive three times," Kyle Davis, Reno resident said. "I have been vaccinated but I'm fine. It's just been really minor stuff and I just think that kind of direction would be smart."
The governor's office has not said if it is discussing a new plan for the state's mask mandate. While many think the pandemic is close to becoming endemic, others say it is still too soon to know. There are vaccines and newer therapeutics available, so some say that should play a role in future decisions.
"The treatment is so much better now," Sommer said. "I think people are able to get better help and I think that plays a big role."
"It's encouraging, right, but we've done it before," Linden said. "We kind of were ready to drop everything a little bit too soon and maybe we just need another week of it, maybe two weeks. Who knows?"
The White House still recommends following CDC guidance, including mask requirements for school children, age two and older, regardless of vaccinations status.