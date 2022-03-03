A new bill could lower the cost of insulin across the board, a big help for those with diabetes. The "Affordable Insulin Now Act" was introduced in the senate, and already has the support of our own senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.
If passed into law, this bill would cap the co-pay for insulin at 35 dollars a month, which would change the lives of families, who need this drug on a daily basis.
"Sometimes what you will see is they try to make the insulin last longer, so they will not take the correct dose and their blood sugar will stay high, but they are choosing between paying rent and injecting insulin," says Tida Watkins, Director of Pharmacy at Northern Nevada HOPES. She says if untreated, diabetes can lead to other problems. Cutting the cost for insulin, would allow people to have the treatment they need and prevent them from developing other illnesses, that could also cut costs for doctor and ER visits. One single vile or pen can cost hundreds of dollars and a lot of people need multiple every month.
In Nevada 10 percent of adults and children are diagnosed with diabetes.
Before it becomes law, the bill will have to pass the senate, the house and then go to the president.