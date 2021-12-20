Four people were injured in a crash at the intersection of West 6th Street and West Street.
The crash happened at around 9:50 p.m. Monday night.
The four people who were injured were t-boned by a man driving a Chrysler who ran a stop sign.
The driver of the Chrysler attempted to leave the scene but was caught and arrested shortly after.
The extent of the injures is unknown at this time.
Reno Police say impairment could have been a factor.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information comes in.