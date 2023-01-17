With all of the winter storms we’ve seen the past couple of weeks rolling through Northern Nevada, accidents and getting your car stuck in the snow are real possibilities.
Local tow truck companies are saying they’ve been seeing an increase in incoming calls for help during the last few big storms.
The last couple of storms have proven to be tough for many drivers, with many vehicles getting stuck in the snow either over the pass or in residential areas.
Raylyn King, the Office Manager at All Points Towing explains more of what their tow truck drivers see on the roads, "Some people even get stuck in their own driveways in the more rural areas. We get calls for lockouts, if they need fuel and mostly stuck in the snow these past couple of weeks." She says the majority of help calls they receive are from I-80 and USA Parkway or US 395 up to Lemon Valley.
King tells us their tow truck drivers are called for many reasons, some being mechanical issues, problems drivers have with their tires or simply getting stuck in the snow while driving.
"The vehicle usually slides off of the road and gets stuck in snow or is just stuck in snow to begin with, and we hook our wench cables up to our vehicles and safely remove it so they can drive off," King explains.
Winter weather road conditions can sometimes be deceiving. Even though it looks as if the roads may be dry, there could be black ice on the roads especially with below freezing temperatures. And sometimes when drivers aren't careful during winter driving conditions, that's when problems can happen. King mentions "People are just going too fast on the roadways, and they're not being cautious and reducing their speed or chaining up when they should be."