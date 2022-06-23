Remember the fun had around the campfire as a kid? Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space invites the whole family to experience the “Galena Campfire Programs,” taking place at Eagle Meadow at Galena Creek Regional Park each Friday evening throughout the summer, from June 24 -August 5 at 8:30 p.m. July presentations are proudly a part of the Artown programming.
Each week brings a new presenter, including a variety of cultural music experiences, plus fun educational programs, all taking place outdoors at Galena Creek Regional Park. Blankets, low-back chairs, bug spray and flashlights are recommended. The programs are free, though donations are welcomed to support the program. Come out to the park early to barbeque or bring a picnic dinner. What’s s’more, treats will be available to enjoy around the campfire starting at 8 p.m. each week.
What: 2022 “Galena Campfire Programs” series
Where: Eagle Meadow, north entrance to Galena Creek Regional Park above the Galena Creek Visitor Center, 18250 Mt. Rose Highway., Reno
When: Free, family entertainment series 8:30 – 9:30 p.m., Enjoy treats by the campfire at 8 p.m.
Schedule:
June 24: Brother Dan Palmer, modern Americana
July 1: Raptors, featuring Falconer Marie Gaspari-Crawford
July 8: Ukulele music with Aria 51
July 15: Andean Peruvian music with Kantu Inka
July 22: Samantha Szesciorka’s Nevada Discovery Ride
July 29: Star gazing with the Astronomical Society of Nevada
August 5: Nevada Department of Wildlife presents: Bears
Details: Free; $4 donations are encouraged
Contact: Galena Creek Regional Park Office at (775) 849-2511
Scenic Galena Creek Regional Park is owned and managed by Washoe County, through its Community Services Department.
(Washoe Life)