UPDATE:
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man from Stockton, California was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon after a two-week jury trial in Washoe County District Court.
Ladonn Lee was found guilty by the jury of the December 6, 2021, murder of Taylor Dickins, age 29 from Reno who was shot to death in his vehicle during the early morning hours in West Reno.
Lee will be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Original Story From December 9, 2021:
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died after a shooting near Commercial Row and West Street in Reno on Monday.
The medical examiner says 28-year-old Taylor Dickins of Reno died in the incident, just before 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Street.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and Secret Witness is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.
(Reno Police assisted in this report.)