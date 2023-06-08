An Elko man is accused of placing hidden cameras in his underage daughter's bedroom and bathroom.
Police tell us they were first made aware of these allegations against Jesus Flores De La Cuesta in April.
Detectives later received a warrant and searched his home.
Investigators say they seized multiple electronic devices that gave them probable cause for his arrest.
He's since been booked into the Elko County Jail.
Anyone with information, or believe their child may also be a victim related to these allegations, is encouraged to call police.