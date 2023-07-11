Police are still looking for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife.
Officers say Mark Forcum should be considered armed and dangerous.
We're learning more from the victim's family as well as court documents about some of the events leading up to the shooting.
We reported back in August of 2022 that Mark Forcum had been taken into custody by Elko police after allegedly running over his cousin with a car.
The victim of that charge who had been hospitalized told police the suspect had threatened him via text messages, and continued to do so when police were speaking with him in the hospital.
Mark Forcum was originally charged with attempted murder. In April he pleaded down to felony reckless driving and was facing up to 14 years in prison.
His sentencing hearing for that charge was Monday, but he of course did not show up.
Additionally, Ashley Forcum had filed a temporary protection order for her and their two children against Mark Forcum for domestic violence in may.
In the application, she alleges Forcum pointed a gun at her, threatened to kill her, and then later slammed her leg in a door, and threatened to cut out her tongue and cut her hands off.
The temporary protection order was issued on May 22, but then later withdrawn at Ashley's request days later.
We sat down with the victim's aunt who had lived with the couple to ask why Ashley lifted the the protection order.
"I believe he made her dissolve it, twice. She had one in Elko before she moved here and she lifted that one too. She had one here, and I believe he made her lift this one too because it would make him look bad in court at Elko," said Ashley Forcum's aunt Lynn Pacheco.
The victim's family as well as place of work have both started GoFundMe pages that will go toward helping their two children.
