Regional Narcotics Unit Arrests Sparks Couple for Drug Possession and Sales

Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU), along with Sparks Police Officers and the Sparks K9 Unit, have arrested two Sparks residents for drug possession and engaging in drug sales.
After investigation, Jason Hertel and Marielle Navalta were also charged with child endangerment.
On the evening of April 26th, 2022, Sparks Police Officers, Sparks Police K9 Unit, and RNU Detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sullivan Lane and Byrd Drive. Hertel and Navalta occupied the vehicle along with a two-year-old child.
Investigation revealed Jason Hertel possessed a loaded firearm, 171.5 grams of fentanyl, 57.7 grams of methamphetamine, and a large number of Xanax pills.
Follow-up investigation revealed Jason Hertel and Marielle Navalta had been engaged in heavy use and sales of fentanyl, a powerful and dangerous opioid drug, in the presence of the two-year-old child.
As a result of the investigation, the child was removed from the dangerous living situation.
Jason Hertel is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, High-Level Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug without a Prescription, and Child Endangerment.
Marielle Navalta is charged with Simple Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment.
The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sherriff's Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada Counterdrug Program and Homeland Security Investigations.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)