Police released footage of a chase from last month that crossed county lines and ended up in an officer-involved shooting.
Just after 2 p.m. on May 9th, a K9 officer saw a pickup truck with expired plates.
The officer recognized the person inside as suspect Tyler Woolley, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest and a criminal history.
That officer and others tried to arrest him, but he drove off, and that's when the chase started.
They say Woolley led police onto Veterans Parkway, driving recklessly and took them all the way to a neighborhood in the Virginia City Highlands.
Video shows he crashed into a yard -- and still attempted to get away from police.
The Storey County Sheriff's Office got involved once Woolley led them up into the hills.
At that point, they say Woolley got his truck unstuck from a tree - and turned it toward police, and that's when police fired shots.
Woolley was hurt and had to be taken by Care Flight to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Woolley is now facing additional felony charges on top of what he was already wanted for.
Update May 11, 2023:
Reno Police were originally trying to arrest Woolley at Mira Loma Park for an active felony warrant for being a prohibited person to have a gun issued out of Carson City.
The Sparks Police Department is the lead investigating agency, with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office and the Nevada Division of Investigations.
No other details are being released at this time. The investigation is still active and ongoing.
The Sparks Police Department asks that if anyone witnessed the shooting or has information relating to what happened, to call the Sparks Police Detective Division at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
May 10, 2023:
Sparks Police confirmed that one Reno Police officer and three Storey County deputies were involved in Tuesday's shooting.
Sparks Police say that Reno officers attempted a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver on the suspect in Hidden Valley as he was driving away, but the tactic failed.
Sparks and Reno police have not said what caused the officer-involved shooting after law enforcement made contact with the suspect in Virginia City Highlands.
May 10, 2023:
Police were able to track the suspect on the dirt roads back in the Virginia City Highlands area - where residents were told to shelter in place.
The Sparks Police Department is investigating.
No officers were injured.
Original Story, May 9, 2023:
Police activity in Hidden Valley is connected to the police activity in the Virginia City Highlands according to Reno Police.
At around 3:30 p.m., Reno Police and Washoe County deputies responded to the intersection of Mira Loma and Hidden Valley Drives.
Shortly after, Storey County issued a shelter in place order for the Virginia City Highlands but has since been lifted.
There is still heavy police activity in the area of the Virginia City Highlands Fire Station.
You are asked to avoid the area at this time.
We will update as we learn more.