The Winnemucca Police Department says three people were arrested after robbing a Taco Bell at gunpoint on Friday.
On Friday, March 17, just after 9:00pm, Officers from the Winnemucca Police Department received a report that the local Taco Bell had just been robbed at gunpoint.
A witness to the robbery followed the suspect vehicle from the Taco Bell and reported its location to Police.
Officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle and stop it with the help of Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Winnemucca Police say three men were located in the vehicle along with evidence linking them to the robbery.
Jacob Charging and Jesse Lenoir of Carlin, NV and Ramiro Garcia of Fallon were all booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center on charges of Robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.
Garcia and Lenoir were also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969
(Winnemucca Police Department)