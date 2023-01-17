Governor Joe Lombardo has approved the appointment of Dr. Julian Joseph (J.J.) Goicoechea as director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA).
“I’m excited to announce J.J. Goicoechea as the new Director of the Department of Agriculture,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “J.J. is one of the best and brightest leaders in agriculture in Nevada, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve our state. I know that the Department of Agriculture will greatly benefit from J.J.’s thoughtful leadership, wealth of knowledge, and decades of hands-on experience.”
Director Goicoechea previously served as state veterinarian from 2016 to 2019 and is currently serving as interim state veterinarian. Director Goicoechea received his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Colorado State University and did his undergrad studies at the University of Nevada, Reno.
“I look forward to stepping into this new role and I’d like to thank Governor Lombardo and the Nevada Board of Agriculture for the opportunity to serve as NDA Director,” said Director Goicoechea.
(Nevada Department of Agriculture contributed to this report)