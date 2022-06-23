The Nevada Governor’s Office for New Americans (ONA) kicked off their New American Voices initiative alongside Governor Sisolak and key community immigration leaders in the Grants Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.
“The Governor’s Office for New Americans’ New American Voices initiative will provide a platform and a direct line of communication between the State and Nevada’s immigrant and refugee communities,” said Governor Sisolak. “Nevada has undoubtedly been built by immigrants. And as Governor, I will do all I can to make sure the immigrant voice and narrative are represented in our great State.”
Launched during Immigrant Heritage Month, the New American Voices initiative aims to provide a voice and a seat at the table for Nevada’s directly impacted communities, stakeholder groups, and state partners through monthly discussions addressing the needs of Nevada’s immigrant and refugee communities.
“The input provided here today has the potential to propel our progress in promoting civic and economic opportunities for Nevada’s diverse immigrant communities,” said Charina de Asis, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office for New Americans. “This proactive and intentional outreach will flourish new streams of communication and provide reassurance to Nevada’s immigrant and refugee communities that the State of Nevada is a welcoming place for all.”
The Governor’s Office for New Americans aims to carry out this new initiative’s programmatic goals of hosting monthly outreach meetings with different segments of Nevada’s diverse communities.
Over 15 organizations were in attendance at the launch of this new Initiative, and they include:
- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
- Consulate General of El Salvador
- ECDC – African Community Center
- Keep Nevada Working Task Force
- Make the Road Nevada
- Mexican Consulate
- Nevada Immigrant Coalition (NIC)
- Nevadaworks
- New American Leaders
- NSHE All Access
- Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
- Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN)
- UndocuCouncil
- UNLV Immigration Clinic
(The Governor's Office for New Americans)