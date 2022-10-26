Thousands of ballots were sent to the post office in Reno on the 18th for Washoe County alone. But some voters are saying they haven’t received theirs in the mail yet.

Officials say most of the calls they've received from concerned voters found out they opted out of Mail-In ballots.

October 25 is the deadline to request a new Mail-In ballot.

These new ballots will be mailed from the printer in Washington, adding to the amount of time the voter will receive it. Jamie Rodriguez, the Interim Registrar of Voters for Washoe County says, "Mailing time, so hopefully people understand and appreciate that requesting it today does not mean that they'll get it tomorrow... it'll still be a few more days before it actually starts seeing the new request in the mail."

The post office says 3 to 5 days is an average time period for people to receive their ballots. Remember the farther out you live, the more stops the delivery truck has before they get to you "But it does take a great deal of time to process those 290,000 ballots that were dropped off at the post office last week, along with everybody else's mail and everything else that has to go out." Explains Rodriguez.

The other option is voting in person, if you have a disability preventing you from being able to vote in person Washoe County says there are ways to vote online as well. Rodriguez tells us “There concerned that if they don't get their mail ballot those individuals may not be able to vote. It's really important to remember that Nevada has our really great Ease program so as long as they have internet access, they can sign up for NV Ease due to their disability and they can vote online."

electionsdepartment@washoecounty.gov