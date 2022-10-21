More than 20 students at the Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) achieved high scores in a national test to determine their knowledge of business principles.
The High School of Business final exams were administered last year in Principles of Business, Business Economics, Marketing, Finance, Management, Business Strategies, Leadership and Wealth Management.
“This is another testament to the quality of students and teachers we have at AACT,” said Mike Gifford, principal of AACT. “Our kids work incredibly hard to be the best they can be. With instructor Pat Hambright’s leadership, our students believe they can accomplish anything and these results prove that.”
As part of WCSD’s Signature Academy program, AACT features The Business Academy, which is a member of the High School of Business program and adopts the curriculum that accompanies it. Students in this academy run the vending machines and the “380,” AACT’s student store.
Students are also in charge of accounting, inventory, purchasing and daily upkeep of these two business projects. In addition to their daily duties at school, the academy members participate in the Future Business Leaders of America student organization.
While engaging in High School of Business curriculum, teams of 9th through 12th grade students work on a variety of challenging projects: they consider, analyze and create business plans for scenarios involving the creation of new businesses, the challenges of expanding small businesses and what factors should be considered when developing an international manufacturing venture. They also learn 21st century skills that are necessary for success in college and careers now and in the future. College-level learning paves the way for college credit opportunities, and all course content is accelerated. As part of the High School of Business curriculum, AACT students learn at levels up to grade 14 -- the sophomore year of college.
“I am incredibly proud of these students and their teacher,” said Lauren Ford, the WCSD area superintendent who oversees AACT. “The AACT Business Academy continues to provide pathways for our students wanting to pursue a career in business with truly innovative programs and experiences to prepare them for their future.”
In the most recent round of testing, which took place during the entire 2021-22 school year, Samantha Alano – who was a freshman at AACT last year -- achieved the highest score in the nation on the Leadership test. In all, more than 20 AACT students posted 33 scores that were ranked in the top 10 percentile for the entire nation.
“I am so lucky to get to work with these kids every day,” said Gifford. “I am honored to be their principal.”
(Washoe County School District)