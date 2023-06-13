Rural and tribal schools in Nevada are getting new funding streams after Governor Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 519 into law Tuesday.
The bill specifically makes an appropriation to the Elko County School District for the construction of a new school on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation.
It will replace the existing Owyhee Combined School.
While a contentious special session is drawing out in the legislature over the Oakland A's stadium bill, Tuesday's signing ceremony was positive with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle joining in on the achievement.
Owyhee students and teachers joined the ceremony to see Governor Lombardo sign the bill that puts $64-million toward building a new school.
"A better environment for learning for the kids in Owyhee and also for the state of Nevada," Lombardo went onto say, "education is the most important thing that anybody can have in their pocket for success and vision and ability to do what they want with their lives."
The replacement is badly needed. The Owyhee school was built in1954 and houses 300 students. One student told us conditions are dangerous.
"Or like when our pipes burst and it was spewing out hot boiling water into our hallways. And, my sister's classroom is right next to where that happened and if something happened to her I don't know how I would feel about that," said Owyhee Combined School Junior Sean Davis.
Leaders from the Shoshone-Paiute tribe spoke about the importance of getting the students involved with the legislative process, meeting with lawmakers and lobbying for a new school.
"Addressing old inadequate schools especially those located on tribal land, we're especially grateful for section 10 which appropriates funding for a new school Owyhee Nevada sending the message you do matter," said Shoshone-Paiute Tribal Chairman Brian Mason.
In addition to replacing Owyhee Combined School, lawmakers were able to establish new funding streams for rural and tribal schools.
"But also making sure there is sustainable funding for rural school improvements and especially tribal schools, and by making that fund we open the door up for federal funding for tribal schools that this state has never had before," said (D-Las Vegas) Assembly Ways and Means Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno.
The law establishes a new state fund which gives rural school boards authority to levy new property taxes, as well as making grants available, among other revenue streams.