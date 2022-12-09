UPDATE:
The Virginia City Tourism Commission has canceled tomorrow's Parade of Lights and fireworks show.
They sent us this statement:
Thank you for understanding that the safety of our visitors and locals (including those who work with the fire department, sheriff’s department, and public works) will always come first.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Virginia City, Nevada, is an old mining town just 35 minutes from Reno and the ideal Christmastime destination for families looking to embrace the holiday, enjoy lively themed events and have some spirited fun this December.
Christmas on the Comstock transforms this small town into a vintage holiday card with shops along the main street decorated to the hilt and highlighted with lighted parades and trains, fireworks and an opportunity to win a shopping spree.
Featured events include:
Believe Again – A Christmas Shopping Giveaway
Dec. 1 – 18
Support small businesses by completing holiday shopping at Virginia City’s unique and boutique stores this year. Stay the night, eat at a restaurant, and be entered to win one of 10, $100 gifts. Visitors can bring receipts to the Visitors Center and receive a raffle ticket for every $10 spent in town. Ten winners will be selected to each receive $100 to spend in Virginia City. Shop between Dec. 1 – 18. Winners announced Dec. 19. Visitor Center hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
Holiday Decorating Contest
Dec. 2 – 18
See the town’s glorious transformation into the Christmas wonderland with its shops decorated and brightly lit for the holidays. Step into days gone by and that small-town charm on a wintry December night, shopping bags in one hand and hot cocoa in the other. Visitors can vote for their favorite storefront decorations online at VisitVirginiaCityNV.com. Voting takes place Dec. 2 – 18.
The Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl
Dec. 3, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Get spirited at the Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl, Dec. 3, with festive specialty holiday drinks at featured locations. The saloon crawl begins at 11 a.m. For tickets, click here.
Parade Of Lights
Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, 5 p.m.
Watch as the holiday spirit travels through the historic town lighting up the streets and shops along the way with the annual Parade of Lights, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. Sip some hot cocoa and enjoy sweet treats from our local shops as you take in the warmth of the Christmas spirit.
Magical Christmas Fireworks Show
Dec. 3 and 10, 6 p.m.
The holiday magic continues with the Magical Christmas Fireworks Show, taking place Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. There’s nothing like seeing little ones’ eyes light up with the magic of sparkling skies as they sip hot cocoa. The fireworks take place following the Parade of Lights.
Community Events
V&T Candy Cane Express and Train O’Lights
Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18
Steeped in holiday spirit, this whimsical train has become a cherished local tradition for families with children of all ages. The Train O’Lights offers an evening train that lights up the sky with thousands of LED lights, creating a magical Christmas memory that will last forever. Trains depart from the Virginia City depot and the narrated, round-trip ride lasts about 40 minutes. Reserve seats in advance here.
Official Christmas Tree Lighting
Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
Virginia City rings in the holiday season with the official Virginia City Christmas Tree Lighting, taking place at the Bucket of Blood parking lot located at the corner of C and Union streets.
St. Mary’s Art Center 8th annual Holiday Faire
Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s Art Center offers a truly festive holiday shopping experience with over 20 local and regional artists and makers sharing and selling their creations in a decorated, music-filled space. This is the perfect shopping opportunity to give truly one-of-a-kind gifts while also supporting artists and artisans. Free admission. Learn more here.
Home for Christmas Concert featuring Glen and Molly of Lady an the Tramps
Dec. 3, 7 p.m.
Bring the whole family to this holiday concert at Piper’s Opera House featuring Glen and Molly of Lady an the Tramps with special guest appearances by David John and others. The concert is sponsored by the 601s. Tickets on sale soon.
Christmas on the Comstock with Lacy J. Dalton
Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
Lacy J Dalton and Dale Poune celebrate the holiday season with their annual Red Dog Saloon Christmas Show. Tickets on sale now.
Many other events take place throughout the month. Visit VisitVirginiaCityNV.com for a complete calendar or call Visit Virginia City at 775-847-7500.