Gold Star families were able to get photos of their loved ones from the Gold Star Christmas Tree during its un-lighting ceremony at the Atlantis earlier today.
Every year, the Gold Star Tree is displayed to honor loved ones who died in active duty.
The term “Gold Star Family” goes back to World War I, when families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the armed forces.
Original Story from November 19, 2022:
In conjunction with Honor Flight Nevada and local Gold Star Families, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa hosted a Gold Star Family Tree lighting ceremony outside of Bistro Napa on Saturday.
If their family member died while serving, families would replace the blue star with a gold star.
A Gold Star Family Tree gives Gold Star Families a way to remember and honor their sons and daughters during the holiday season.
The community was invited to attend the Gold Star Family Tree lighting as The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa pay tribute to the brave heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.