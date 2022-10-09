The 5th annual Your Kratom Legion Sports Fest, a competition and convention for fitness enthusiasts, took placeat the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, where an estimated 2500 athletes competed in up to nine different fitness-related sports.
The competition draws athletes from the western region to compete for a $65,300 cash purse and will include such visuals as medieval armor fighting with swords and axes and individuals lifting cars.
The festival was open to members of the public, drawing spectators from northern Nevada and California to Arizona and Utah.
Attendees encountered competitive action for both amateur and professional athletes, showcasing their strength, physique, endurance and mental toughness.
Competitions included National Physique Committee (NPC) and IFBB Pro League Bodybuilding heats, Muay Thai, armored combat (wherein participants dress in full armor and spar), Olympic weightlifting, strongman and strongwoman, powerlifting, functional fitness, and armwrestling.
This year the Fest has additional strength competitions. In particular, the Olympic Weightlifting competition has also become the Nevada State Weightlifting Championship and Mountain South Weightlifting State Organization (WSO) Championships, a USA Weightlifting (USAW) sanctioned meet.
There were three competitions running concurrently: Legion Open, open to USA Weightlifting members; Nevada State Championships, open to only USAW members with Nevada mailing addresses; and Mountain South WSO Championships, open to USAW members in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada or Utah and collegiate athletes looking to participate in a National University Qualifier.
The Fest also included powerlifting events, Friday and Saturday competitions sanctioned by Powerlifting America and Sunday competitions sanctioned by the United Powerlifting Association.
Major professional and amateur bodybuilding events are scheduled as follows:
- Friday, October 7- IFBB Pro Masters Championship ($24,300 cash purse): world's largest competition for IFBB Pro Masters athletes within the nine divisions.
- Saturday, October 8 – NPC National Qualifier: National Physique Committee amateur national qualifier event with eight divisions.
- Sunday, October 9 - IFBB Pro League Open ($41,000 in cash prizes): Divisions include men's open bodybuilding, men's classic physique, men's physique, women's physique, fitness, bikini and wellness.
In addition to competitions, there was also an expo, with hundreds of fitness vendors showcasing technology, supplements, apparel, nutritional products and in-person or online personal training solutions for individuals of all fitness levels. Deals within the expo include specials of up to 75% off during the first two hours of each day.
"Our company began in the Reno, Tahoe area 11 years ago,” said Chris Minnes, founder and owner of Legion Sports Fest and Center Podium productions. “We know how important active lifestyles are to the region and appreciate the commitment to quality events. We are confident this event will soon be in the upper echelon of the region's cornerstone events like Hot August Nights, the Balloon Races and the Reno Rodeo."