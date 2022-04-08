RENO, Nev. – Nevada softball dropped the first game of the series against San Jose State in a 14-10 score on Friday afternoon.
Sophomore Tyra Clary (4-6) recorded the loss for the Pack. Clary came in to relief the starter pitcher Blake Craft after 1.1 innings played. Clary gave up five hits, four runs (four earned), and struck out one. While Craft gave up six hits, six runs (six earned), and struck out one. Sophomore Jana Pope stepped in the circle for three innings to close the game for the Pack. Pope gave up three hits, four runs (two earned), and one struck out.
Nevada's offense had a total of 13 hits, 10 runs, eight RBI, and three stolen bases, led by Chelie Senini, Jessica Sellers, Alycia Coats, and Mia Misasi recorded two hits each. Freshman Aaliyah Jenkins scored her seventh home run of the season with a two-RBI hit to the center field in the bottom of the first. Coats also recorded two RBIs in the bottom of the second inning. Tatum Maytorena, Lauren Gutierrez, Charlie Hawkins, and Charli McLendon tallied one hit and one RBI each, helping the Pack put runs on the scoreboard.
The Pack will be back tomorrow for the second game of the series against the Spartans at Hixson Park, with the first pitch starting at noon.