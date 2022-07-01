The Mount Lewis Field Office is inviting public review and comment on the draft environmental impact statement for the Goldrush Mine Project.
The project is located within the Cortez Mining District, approximately 30 miles south of Beowawe in both Lander and Eureka Counties.
The proposed project would include approximately 1,658 acres of new disturbance and approximately 1,024 acres of existing and previously authorized disturbance, for a total disturbance of approximately 2,682 acres. The mine would operate 24 hours-per-day, 365 days-per-year for approximately 24 years and employ approximately 570 people.
The publication of the Notice of Availability of the Draft EIS in the Federal Register on June 30, 2022 starts the public comment period, which ends August 15, 2022.
“Public review and comments on the draft are critically important to ensuring we are meeting our obligation to ensure that development on public lands is being done responsibly,” said Jon Sherve, Mount Lewis Field Office Manager.
Formal comments may be submitted in the following ways:
- On-line via the ePlanning website, https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/6a350f4c/Xqe-8Mv47BGHE4y5hnsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fgo.usa.gov%2FxsVs8 via the Participate Now tab.
- By regular mail to: Scott Distel, BLM Project Manager, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820.
- Email to sdistel@blm.gov.
- Fax via (775) 635-4034.
For more information, contact Scott Distel, Project Manager, at 775-635-4093. Individuals in the United States who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 711 (TTY, TDD, or TeleBraille) to access telecommunications relay services.