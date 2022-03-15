The food bank of Northern Nevada travels all over the Truckee meadows, as well as rural Northern Nevada and eastern California for their Mobile Harvest program. Their program brings a refrigerated truck to deliver fresh fruit and vegetables through communities that need it most. They use free and reduced school lunch numbers to identify neighborhoods for distribution and families in need. Some days they have multiple trucks running different routes, at the same time. Those days they may see 400 to 450 people show up for help.
"99% of people who come through here are very thankful and appreciative of what we do," says Mike Escobar with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Volunteers with the FBNN say the peak of service was around march, April and May of 2020, due to COVID-19 and job losses. Numbers have improved ever since, but with inflation and high gas prices, they are seeing an increase again.
For when and where to find their Mobile Harvest, you can visit https://fbnn.org/gethelp/programschedules/
Recipients will not need to answer questions upon arrival.