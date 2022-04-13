The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department is coordinating its annual Fuel Reduction Program using sheep which runs through May 31st.
This year, there will be two bands (groups) of sheep grazing in Carson City. The first band will enter on the north end of town near Timberline and behind Western Nevada College starting Friday, April 8th.
"We will have 700 sheep or so on this side and about 700 on the north end, so about 1400 total," said Open Space Manager for the Carson City Parks and Rec Lyndsey Boyer.
The second band will be grazing the area behind Greenhouse Garden Center starting Wednesday, April 13th.
The project is also in coordination with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Nevada Division of State Lands, the Washoe Tribe and Carson Community Council and private property owners.
"In the areas where the fire burned where it also was was where the sheep grazed, the fire was much less intense and smaller, so we are not preventing fire, we are just preventing big fire," said Boyer. "There is no money exchange that has come into play here. The rancher get's his sheep fed, we get the fuel reduction, so it's a win win for both of us."
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department encourages the public to get out and enjoy the sheep, but asks that you keep your dogs on a leash or at home to help avoid conflicts with the sheep. There will also be guard dogs accompanying the sheep for protection from predators.
There will be temporary signage placed at trailheads where sheep are currently grazing to alert users to their presence, and the sheep will only graze a specific area for 3-4 days. Additionally, remember to maintain distance from the sheep and avoid loud noises or running while observing them, and lastly please maintain proper social distancing protocols while visiting.
For more information on the project, or to report a wayward sheep, please contact the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department at 775-887-2262.
(Carson City Parks, Recreation, and Open Space)