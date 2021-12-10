Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care received their first bear cub of the 2021 - 2022 winter season.
He is a California black bear from the Ponderosa community who appears to be only 10-to-11 months old, weighs in at about 25 pounds, is in a generally healthy condition and is eating well.
Fortunately, he has no apparent injuries or health issues.
The Ponderosa community had been keeping a watchful eye on him and was hoping his mother would return, but after weeks of being alone, California Fish and Wildlife decided that it was best that he be sent to LTWC for his overall care and well-being.
The Ponderosa bear cub will be cared for and taught essential survival skills for his eventual return to the wild.
This new arrival represents the first new bear resident since the 2021 fire season and the completion of renovations to its bear enclosures and renewal of its bear rehabilitation license from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
LTWC expects to welcome additional bear cubs during the 2021/2022 winter season.