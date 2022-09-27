NAME: Charlene Bybee
AGE: 68
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Sparks City Councilwoman
EDUCATION: BA Degree University of Nevada, Reno 1976
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 58 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I retired three years ago after a 42 year career as a Flight Attendant for American Airlines. I developed strong people skills, conflict management, and learned the regional and international difference in culture of the places I flew. I have 40 years of community involvement including PTA, United Way, Junior League, UNR Womens’ Athletics Boosters, Miss Reno Scholarship Pageant and Sparks Little League. I’m invested in this community through my volunteerism.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Maintaining the small town feel of Sparks no matter how large we grow. Continuing the culture of being family friendly, business friendly, fiscally responsible and always working for the residents of my City.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING SPARKS, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Funding the infrastructure and services of the City. Our Property tax system is challenging both for the cap of a 3% increase and that Nevada is the only state not to reset property values at point of sale. There is also annual depreciation allowed of 1.5% per year. The City’s revenue is generated from property tax and sales tax (CTAX). As homes age the property tax paid does not cover the cost of the services provided by the City. This can only be changed by the NV Legislature and we have been working to pass a reset of property values when you sell your home. This would not tax a resident out of their home and would help provide revenue for infrastructure and City services. Today our only way of increasing property tax revenue is to continue building new housing.
HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE HOUSING CRUNCH IN SPARKS?
Affordable housing is a huge challenge with inflation only exacerbating this problem. As a City we have worked to streamline the building and permitting process in order for more housing units to be built. I strongly support a mix of housing products such as townhouses, duplexes, tiny homes and multi-family as well as single family. Infill development within the McCarran Loop is something that is being encouraged through the Regional Master Plan. It’s supply and demand and we need more supply, which is coming, in order to stabilize or lower rent & mortgages.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have lived 58 of my 68 years here in Sparks, I know this City and for the past 8 years have worked hard for my residents and want to continue to serve the City I love.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Absolutely yes