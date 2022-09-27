NAME: Damon Harrell
AGE: 50
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Support manager at IT company
EDUCATION: HS diploma, USMC, Technical school, currently attending TMCC for business degree
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 20 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: Everyone that holds office for the first time has a large learning curve. My career up until now has been in technology which also has moments of large learning curves, often.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
The primary function of any elected official is to be the primary gate keeper for the civil liberties of the citizens that elected them. Beyond that however, I believe that working with police and fire chiefs to ensure appropriate staffing would be a top priority.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING SPARKS, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
I believe the biggest problem facing Sparks is the silence of the elected officials. I have personally gone before the city council asking for action, but it appear they don’t want to take any action to protect our civil liberties… only actions to expand the tax base. We went through the entire pandemic without any voice from City Hall.
HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE HOUSING CRUNCH IN SPARKS?
I am against most government intervention in most private operations. Much like medicine if you attempt to treat the symptom without addressing the root cause you just start chasing new problems. We (Nevada, Washoe, Sparks) knew we were creating these problems when we started brokering tax deals to bring high tech into TRIC; we knew these deals would create massive growth in population. Everyone should have known that this would apply pressures to our real estate markets. For the most part, time and the public market will fix this; as JFK said, “No American is ever made better off by pulling a fellow American down, and every American is made better off whenever any one of us is made better off. A rising tide raises all boats.”
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have a strong set of core values that include the belief in our Constitution, which documents our Republic and Federalism. I believe the 9th and 10th amendments to the Constitution protect States rights as well as individual liberties and freedom.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes