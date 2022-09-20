NAME: Colleen Westlake
AGE: 60
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Office Manager Orthodontic Office
EDUCATION: 3 yrs of college
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: I am a proud 5th generation Nevadan
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: I have management experience and I have served on a board in the past for over 10 years. In both experiences I have had to be organized, diplomatic, fiscally responsible and pass and put into action policies to create a successful organization.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED? Get kids excited and passionate about learning and for them to take responsibility for applying themselves to achieve an exceptional education. Get back to the basics and stop pandering to the social, political and emotional platforms.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT? Lack of accountability, responsibility and practicality. Teachers need to teach and kids need to learn and both are accessible if we get back to the business of basic curriculum and required acceptable dignified behavior.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU? I am fair and practical.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE? Of course!!!