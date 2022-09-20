Colleen Westlake

Weather Alert

...Cool and Wet Through Wednesday... * An early season storm will continue bringing cool temperatures and chances for rain, and even some snow for elevations above 9000 feet, through Wednesday. Overall liquid totals will be highest for the northern Sierra into northeast California, with much less, if anything, from southern Mono County to areas of western Nevada east of Highway 95. * There is a 15-30% chance for thunderstorms at any given location through Wednesday afternoon, with a 10-20% chance overnight. While overall rain rates do not appear excessive, burn scars in northeast CA, such as Dixie, Walker, and Sheep, will still need to be monitored for flood threats. * It will be rather damp and chilly through Wednesday with daytime temperatures 10-20 degrees below average. Cloud cover will moderate overnight lows through tonight, with Wednesday night likely to be the coldest night as skies begin to clear. Overnight lows could drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys, with typically colder spots in western Nevada dipping to near freezing. * While snow will be limited to mainly areas above 9000-9500', keep in mind travel can still be impacted by wet roads and lowered visibility. Allow extra time, especially if you are traveling across the Sierra.