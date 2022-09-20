NAME: Ellen Minetto
AGE: 62
PARTY AFFILIATION: I am registered as Republican.
DAY JOB: School board trustee for District B
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s of Music from University of Idaho
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 32 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I taught music for 31 years, with 29 of those years in Washoe County schools. With my previous work experience, I am aware of what it is like to be a teacher in a school. I am currently on the school board, so I am aware of how the school board operates.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
To continue making policies and strategies that will help the kids learn, so they are ready for a career or college after graduation
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
The staff shortage is the biggest problem facing the school district. To fix this issue, we need to continue pursuing better pay and benefits, which includes advocating for more funds from the state.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I love the children of Washoe County District, as I did when I taught.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes