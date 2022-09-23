- NAME: DORZELL KING
- AGE: 43
- PARTY AFFILIATION: REPUBLICAN
•DAY JOB: ACCOUNT MANAGER, FINANCIAL SERVICES
• EDUCATION: BA, RELIGIOUS STUDIES
• HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 6+ YEARS
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- I have experience managing business and financials. I am trained on how to gather and analyze information to make sound decisions. I also understand that caring about people is critical to exceptional leadership.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- Housing that fits the needs and income of our communities. Along with Education and Workforce Development. Parents should be able to choose what fits the needs of their family. Working persons need resources to help them improve their skills and their ability to compete a changing economy.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- Political Extremism is the biggest problem facing our state- and nation. It hinders our ability to listen, gather information and minimize bias. I believe in collaboration. I respect my colleagues of any party and I will focus on solutions that work for as many people as possible.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- I am proven and compassionate leader that knows how to create solutions and get the job done.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- Yes, I will accept the results of this election, whether I win or lose