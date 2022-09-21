NAME: Ellen Spiegel
AGE: 60
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democratic
DAY JOB: Business Consultant
EDUCATION: Cornell University, Bachelor of Science. Majored in Consumer Economics
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 22 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I possess 40-years’ business experience, including 24 years of business ownership, as well as a decade of legislative service, which give me the tools needed to get the job done. During my legislative tenure, I served in various leadership roles, including Chair of the Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee, Vice Chair of the Taxation Committee, and I served two full terms on the Interim Finance Committee. In short, I know where the money comes from, where the money goes to, and I have ideas to help the state make better use of its assets.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
My top three priorities are: provide fiscal stability for the state, its residents and its businesses; support workforce development; and increase jobs, aid to small business and economic growth.
Each year, Nevada writes off millions of dollars in uncollectable funds, and for the last reported year, (fiscal year ended 6/30/2021), that cumulative amount was over $200,000,000. If collected, these monies could be used to bolster our education system, enhance social services, build (or repair) infrastructure – or be used for a variety of other programs. Collecting these funds on an ongoing basis also would help us keep our taxes low. First and foremost, we need to be increasing collections of monies owed to the state.
We also must continue to diversify our economy. Accordingly, I would use the office to help Nevadans starting small businesses by breaking down a barrier to entry and helping them get started on the “Right Track.” This would help develop additional revenues and decrease the need for social services (thereby helping the state’s bottom line). I have additional ideas, which are available at https://ellenspiegel.com/vision
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I’m known for working with all stakeholders to get the job done, and during five terms in the Nevada Assembly, I worked with three different Governors – two Republicans and a Democrat - each of whom signed bills of mine into law.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes