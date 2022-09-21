NAME: Andy Matthews
AGE: 43
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Consultant
EDUCATION: Graduate of Boston University
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 16 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: I am a former President of the Nevada Policy Research Institute, Nevada’s leading government watchdog organization that promotes fiscal accountability and government transparency. I have continued to fight for transparent, accountable government in my current role as the Nevada state Assemblyman from District 37.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
My top priority will be to bring greater transparency, oversight, and accountability to government spending. Right now, owing largely to federal pandemic relief, we have unprecedented amounts of money being spent by the government here in our state – yet Nevada taxpayers remain largely in the dark as to how and where that money is being spent. As Nevada’s next state Controller, I’ll make it my top priority to ensure that Nevadans’ hard-earned money isn’t being wasted. That is especially critical now, as runaway government spending continues to produce skyrocketing inflation and rising prices that are hurting our citizens.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have fought tirelessly throughout my career to make government more open, responsible, and accountable to the taxpayers who fund it– and I will continue that fight as Nevada’s next Controller.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes.