Nevada Health Centers’ School-based Health Center will offer COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations during a walk-in clinic on Wednesday, June 8.
A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment of a minor receiving the vaccines.
The clinic is Wednesday, June 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. at 618 W. Musser Street (behind Gleason School at 604 W. Musser).
They're offering Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses, as well as boosters, will be available to people 5-years-old and above. There is no out of pocket expense for COVID-19 vaccines.
Flu vaccinations will be offered to those 6-months-old and older.
If you have insurance, Medicare or Medicaid coverage, make sure to bring a copy of your insurance card.
No appointment is necessary.
Vaccinations will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, 800.787.2568.
(Nevada Health Centers contributed to this report.)