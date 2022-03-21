When people donate blood through Vitalant they can now learn if they have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 and find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
Vitalant announced on Monday that for a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will be available in donors’ online accounts about two weeks later.
Vitalant says it can produce convalescent plasma from donations that test sufficiently high for COVID-19 antibodies while red blood cells and other blood components may help trauma victims, cancer patients and other patients with serious health conditions. The antibodies in convalescent plasma can give COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems an extra boost to help fight the disease. Learn more at vitalant.org/antibody.
To schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can give regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Donors who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are eligible after a brief waiting period.
Masks are optional at Vitalant donation locations except where required by local regulations or blood drive hosts. Complimentary masks are available at all Vitalant sites.
(Vitalant contributed to this report.)