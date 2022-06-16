Our Someone 2 Know this week is more of a some-place to know, and the story of the families who started it.
Reno Vulcanizing Works has been in business for 100 years, run by generations of Bessos and Menantes.
If you've ever been to the corner of North Virginia and 6th Street, in downtown Reno, you've seen - and heard - Reno Vulcanizing Works. Now offering a full range of auto care, the business originally began as a tire shop -
"A hundred years ago vulcanizing was the process of bonding rubber to rubber,” explains Steve Besso, a 3rd generation owner.
The process patented by Charles Goodyear helped mass produce tires for the automobile. It's at the heart of this family business that started with a handwritten promissory note in 1920.
"My grandfather bought his interest in on that,” details Fran Menante, pointing to the wall, “You'll see what he paid for it on that contract over there.” Menante, now retired, was also a 3rd generation owner.
That note, now framed, still hangs on the wall in the shop’s lobby to this day. A gentleman's agreement for $100.
"He came in 1922 and needed a partner,” Menante says of his granddad Frank.
Frank Menante partnered with fellow Italian immigrant Augustino "Gus" Besso and the family business was born. Over the years Reno Vulcanizing prospered and evolved - by 1954 the shop needed more space
"The original building was down the street about two blocks,” grins Besso. “And when my grandfather built this building, he was told it was too far out of town."
By this time the next generation, Ralph Menante and Leeland "Lee" Besso were at the helm, and the grand opening of what is now the flagship store - was grand indeed. It would be the first of three shops, along with decades of anniversary celebrations and honors
"It’s pretty impressive, actually,” Besso notes, “It's the American dream”.
By 1986 the third generation was running the business - Fran Menante along with brothers Mitch and Steve Besso. Fran retired about 12 years ago. "I was proud of the way it's evolved over all the years.”
Mitch and Steve are now training 4th generation Josh Besso to one day take the reins. Now the General Manager, the younger Besso says it's a legacy he's grateful to honor. "We treat our customers the way we would wanna be treated,” affirms Josh, “And I really think that's been key for us all these years".
"We look forward to - to another hundred years."
