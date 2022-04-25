The Wilbur May Foundation recently announced a $5 million gift to Renown Health Foundation. This gift marks the first major donation to support the newly formed Renown Children’s Hospital Endowment Fund.
Endowment funds are invested, and each year a portion of the fund’s income will be used as a steady stream of support for the Renown Children’s Hospital, while the rest of the return is re-invested to preserve and grow the original gift.
Renown Children’s Hospital says it treats nearly 50,000 patients every year.
In honor of the Wilbur May Foundation’s extraordinary donation, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), currently under major renovation, will be named the Wilbur D. May NICU and PICU. These two major ICU units are moving from the Sierra Tower to the Tahoe Tower at Renown Regional Medical Center, home of Renown Children’s Hospital.
