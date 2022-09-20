NAME: Henry N. Sotelo
● AGE: 61
● PARTY AFFILIATION:
● DAY JOB: Private practice defense attorney working in specialty courts
● EDUCATION: Undergraduate in Journalism from University of Nevada and a Law degree from University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.
● HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 41 years
● WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have been practicing law in Northern Nevada for 31 years, almost all of them in criminal law. I have practiced in Reno Municipal Court for 20 years, doing every job a lawyer can do in that court: Judge Pro-tem, Prosecutor and Defense Counsel. I have also taught law full-time at TMCC for 20 years as the paralegal program director.
● WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Increase transparency and active communication with our community.
● BRIEFLY DESCRIBE YOUR JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY—WHAT MAKES AN EFFECTIVE JUDGE?
An effective judge always respects due process and treats each person coming before them as an individual.
● IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU? I have the vision and experience needed to modernize Reno Municipal Court and optimize its operations. (Learn more at SoteloForJudge.com)
● YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes