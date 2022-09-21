NAME: Janine Hansen
PARTY AFFILIATION: Independent American Party Candidate
EDUCATION: Graduated Sparks High School, attended the University of Nevada Reno, Graduated magna cum laude from Brigham Young University
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA:
I was born and have lived in Nevada my whole life.
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
As State President of Nevada Families for Freedom I have served as a citizen advocate at the Nevada Legislature for Families and Taxpayers full time since 1981. I have been particularly concerned with election legislation making sure the elections are fair and honest. I serve as the State Chairman of the Independent American Party which provides voters a choice of candidates who support the Constitution and believe in less government and more individual responsibility.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
The Secretary of State serves as the Chief Elections officer of the State of Nevada. The SOS oversees election integrity in Nevada. The 2000 election created great concern over the honesty of our elections.
In 2021 the Nevada Legislature placed into Nevada Statutes AB321 which included all the bad features of the AB4 from the 2020 Special Session. AB321 included ballot harvesting (which had previously been illegal in Nevada), universal mail-in voting, electronic rather than human signature verification, with virtually no safeguards to ensure that returned ballots are legitimate.
My top priority is to return our voting system to the which existed before the 2020 election.
DO YOU BELIEVE THE STATE’S ELECTION SYSTEM IS FAIR AND SECURE? AND IF NOT, HOW WOULD YOU CHANGE IT?
As Secretary of State I would advocate for changes by the Legislature in the Nevada Election Law to return to our election process the safeguards of previous years before 2020 which provided Nevada with one of the safest and most legitimate election processes in the nation.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have spent a lifetime advocating for families and taxpayers in Nevada.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes