Ten members of the far-right group Oath Keepers entered not guilty pleas in federal court Tuesday.
They are among eleven of the members charged with seditious conspiracy related to the January 6th attack on Capitol Hill.
The indictment alleges the group stocked up on weapons and organized to disrupt Congress' certification of the 2020 election.
Prosecutors say group leader Stewart Rhodes told his followers in November it was too late to avoid a civil war.
Oath Keepers around the country then allegedly began planning for violence in Washington, D.C.
The defendants are set to face trial in July if they don't reach plea deals by then.
One of the eleven accused was not in court Tuesday - and did not enter a plea.
Most of the defendants are also facing other charges.
CBS News has confirmed that the January 6th Committee is investigating whether the Trump administration had a plan that would have authorized the Dept. of Defense to seize voting machines in several battleground states. Experts say they must now corral a firehose of documents. pic.twitter.com/zDy1mayinf— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 24, 2022