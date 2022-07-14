The Nevada Women's Fund just received a $100,000 donation to help neighbors in our community continue their education.
Six women from the area will get scholarships ranging from $9,000 to $14,000.
Recipients include re-entry women, non-traditional students or single mothers who had to stop their education due to domestic or financial constraints.
We spoke to one recipient about what they extra help means to them.
“I opened the email and started crying because I really need this support. It's huge. I have two little kids, trying to make it all work, trying make ends meet, so I was so overcome when I got the scholarship,” says Noell Whaley.
The organization, 'Silver Summit Health Plan' made the donation.
Congrats to all the recipients!